Dr. Beth Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Beth Moore, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
California Colorectal Surgeons8929 Wilshire Blvd Ste 302, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 854-3580
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Had my second or 3 coloscopy with Dr. Moore today lost track! Everything about the experience couldn't have been better (except for the prep!). Also the women in the surgical center were kind, reassuring and extremely professional . Last, but not least, Dr. Beth Moore was amazing....very informative, honest and gentle. I'm very lucky to have been referred to Dr. Moore, I'm a medical office administrator Thanks to all of the staff, they are all very professional.
About Dr. Beth Moore, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Japanese, Russian and Spanish
- 1720139488
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- East Stroudsberg University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moore speaks Japanese, Russian and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
