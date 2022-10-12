See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Beth Moore, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.4 (33)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Beth Moore, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Moore works at California Colorectal Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    California Colorectal Surgeons
    8929 Wilshire Blvd Ste 302, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 854-3580

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anorectal Abscess
Colorectal Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Crohn's Disease
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Ulcerative Colitis
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess
Anal Disorders
Anal Fistula
Anal Prolapse
Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gallstones
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Lung Cancer
Meckel's Diverticulum
Megacolon
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance
Rectovaginal Fistula
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Secondary Malignancies
Thyroid Nodule
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Ulcer
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Beth Moore, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720139488
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • East Stroudsberg University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beth Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore works at California Colorectal Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Moore’s profile.

    Dr. Moore has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Moore speaks Japanese, Russian and Spanish.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

