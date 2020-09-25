Dr. Beth Motzkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motzkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Motzkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beth Motzkin, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Motzkin works at
Locations
Pediatric Endocrinology Consultants PA5800 Colonial Dr Ste 205, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 968-8555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Our experience with Dr. Motzkin was wonderful. She is kind, caring, and an excellent physician. She is the only Dr my daughter felt comfortable talking to. She has cared for her for years. I’m a nurse practitioner and my husband is a physician. She has our highest recommendation
About Dr. Beth Motzkin, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Dr. Motzkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Motzkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Motzkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Motzkin works at
Dr. Motzkin has seen patients for Short Stature, Hypopituitarism and Growth Hormone Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Motzkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Motzkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motzkin.
