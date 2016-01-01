See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Beth Jordan Mynett, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Beth Jordan Mynett, MD

Dr. Beth Jordan Mynett, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jordan Mynett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    7648 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 997-7942

About Dr. Beth Jordan Mynett, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1104037183
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jordan Mynett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jordan Mynett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan Mynett.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordan Mynett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordan Mynett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

