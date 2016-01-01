Dr. Beth Parrish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parrish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Parrish, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Beth Parrish, MD is a Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurodevelopment Disabilities. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-4500
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
- Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
- Rainbow Babies & Chldns Hosp
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Neurodevelopment Disabilities
