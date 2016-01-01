- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- MI
- Holland
- Dr. Beth Peter, MD
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Dr. Beth Peter, MD
Family Medicine
5.0 (8)
Call for new patient details
Overview
Dr. Beth Peter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Holland, MI.
Dr. Peter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Locations
-
1
Lakewood Family Medicine382 120TH AVE, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 396-6516
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Holland Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Search for conditions or procedures.
Condition or procedure Treatment Frequency
Immunization Administration
Vitamin B Deficiency
Osteopenia
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Bedwetting
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
Bladder Atony
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bunion
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer Screening
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dysentery
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Erythema Multiforme
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Excessive Sweating
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Food Poisoning
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Infections
Gonorrhea Screening
Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Health Screening
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Simplex Screening
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Sprain
Histoplasmosis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
HIV Screening
Hives
Home Sleep Study
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Independent Educational Evaluation
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menstrual Migraine
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Neurogenic Bladder
Newborn Jaundice
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pilonidal Cyst Removal
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Postnasal Drip
Postpartum Depression
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rapid Flu Test
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Separation Anxiety
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Spermatocele
Spinal and Postural Screening
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
STD Screening
Strep Test
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Syphilis Screening
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Screening
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trichomoniasis Screening
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Varicose Eczema
Venous Compression
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Yeast Infections
Immunization Administration
Vitamin B Deficiency
Osteopenia
Immunization Administration
Vitamin B Deficiency
Osteopenia
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne
- View other providers who treat Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
- View other providers who treat ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
- View other providers who treat Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylaxis
- View other providers who treat Anaphylaxis
Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
- View other providers who treat Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
Balanitis
- View other providers who treat Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bedwetting
- View other providers who treat Bedwetting
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
- View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bladder Atony
- View other providers who treat Bladder Atony
Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
- View other providers who treat Boil
Bone Density Scan
- View other providers who treat Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Screening
Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bunion
- View other providers who treat Bunion
Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
Cardiovascular Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain Evaluation
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Care Management
- View other providers who treat Chronic Care Management
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
Constipation
- View other providers who treat Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
- View other providers who treat Cough
Cyst Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Cyst Incision and Drainage
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Detoxification Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Disability Evaluation
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
- View other providers who treat Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
Dyshydrotic Eczema
- View other providers who treat Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslexia Assessment
- View other providers who treat Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
Echocardiography
- View other providers who treat Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
Erythema Multiforme
- View other providers who treat Erythema Multiforme
Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fetal Cardiac Screening
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fever
- View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
- View other providers who treat Folliculitis
Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
Foot Sprain
- View other providers who treat Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Geriatric Assessment
- View other providers who treat Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Infections
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Infections
Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
Gout
- View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
Headache
- View other providers who treat Headache
Health Screening
- View other providers who treat Health Screening
Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
- View other providers who treat HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
Hip Pointer Injuries
- View other providers who treat Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
Histoplasmosis
- View other providers who treat Histoplasmosis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
Hives
- View other providers who treat Hives
Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
- View other providers who treat Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
Impairment Rating Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Impairment Rating Evaluation
Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
- View other providers who treat Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Independent Educational Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Independent Educational Evaluation
Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
Joint Fluid Test
- View other providers who treat Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection, Acute
Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
- View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
Lyme Disease Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease Evaluation
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
Mammography
- View other providers who treat Mammography
McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
- View other providers who treat Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menstrual Migraine
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Migraine
Migraine
- View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mole Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
- View other providers who treat Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nail Avulsion and Excision
- View other providers who treat Nail Avulsion and Excision
Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
Newborn Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Newborn Jaundice
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
Obesity
- View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
- View other providers who treat Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osgood Schlatter Disease
- View other providers who treat Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis Screening
Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
Overweight
- View other providers who treat Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
Pap Smear Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
Phimosis
- View other providers who treat Phimosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pilonidal Cyst Removal
- View other providers who treat Pilonidal Cyst Removal
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
Postpartum Depression
- View other providers who treat Postpartum Depression
Pre-Operative Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
- View other providers who treat Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Purpura
- View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rapid Flu Test
- View other providers who treat Rapid Flu Test
Rash
- View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
Scabies
- View other providers who treat Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
Separation Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Separation Anxiety
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
- View other providers who treat Skin Testing and Screening
Skin Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Spermatocele
- View other providers who treat Spermatocele
Spinal and Postural Screening
- View other providers who treat Spinal and Postural Screening
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
STD Screening
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
Strep Test
- View other providers who treat Strep Test
Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
Stye
- View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Infections
Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Screening
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Screening
Tinea Versicolor
- View other providers who treat Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
- View other providers who treat Tremor
Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Hesitancy
- View other providers who treat Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urine Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
Varicose Eczema
- View other providers who treat Varicose Eczema
Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
Vitamin A Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
- View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Wheelchair Evaluation
Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Yeast Infections
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
Check your insurance