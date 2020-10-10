Overview of Dr. Beth Peterson, MD

Dr. Beth Peterson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Peterson works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Gallstones and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.