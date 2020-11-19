Overview of Dr. Beth Prairie, MD

Dr. Beth Prairie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Prairie works at Midlife Women s Associates in Bethel Park, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.