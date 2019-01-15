Overview of Dr. Beth Preminger, MD

Dr. Beth Preminger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from JOAN SANFORD I WEILL MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harlem Hospital Center.



Dr. Preminger works at Mmc Manhattan Practice At Park Ave in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.