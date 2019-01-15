See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Beth Preminger, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (10)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Beth Preminger, MD

Dr. Beth Preminger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from JOAN SANFORD I WEILL MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harlem Hospital Center.

Dr. Preminger works at Mmc Manhattan Practice At Park Ave in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Preminger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mmc Manhattan Practice At Park Ave
    969 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 706-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harlem Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
CoolSculpting®
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
CoolSculpting®

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Beth Preminger, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922265016
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cornell University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell/Columbia
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • JOAN SANFORD I WEILL MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CORNELL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beth Preminger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Preminger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Preminger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Preminger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Preminger works at Mmc Manhattan Practice At Park Ave in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Preminger’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Preminger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Preminger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Preminger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Preminger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

