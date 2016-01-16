Dr. Beth Rubinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Rubinstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Beth Rubinstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Rubinstein works at
Locations
-
1
Neuroscience, Orthopaedic and Wellness Center (N.O.W. Center)11958 W Broad St, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 360-4669Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Vcu Health System Stony Point9000 Stony Point Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 560-8920
-
3
Medical College of Virginia Hospitals1250 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-1941
- 4 1001 E Leigh St Fl 14, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubinstein?
Very proactive with her patients, easy to speak with, open to new ideas, empathetic. Rubinstein is on point with her treatments and diagnoses - she's fast and efficient - I would highly recommend her - she will cover all bases.
About Dr. Beth Rubinstein, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1346457561
Education & Certifications
- Va Commonwealth University; Med Coll Va
- Va Commonwealth University; Med Coll Va
- Medical College of Virginia
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubinstein accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubinstein works at
Dr. Rubinstein has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.