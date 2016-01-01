Dr. Beth Santmyire-Rosenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santmyire-Rosenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Santmyire-Rosenberger, MD
Overview
Dr. Beth Santmyire-Rosenberger, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairmont, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from West Virginia University.
Dr. Santmyire-Rosenberger works at
Locations
Appalachian Spring Dermatology1812 Country Club Rd Ste 200, Fairmont, WV 26554 Directions (304) 368-0111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Beth Santmyire-Rosenberger, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1033114715
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Wash Hosp Ctr/Georgetown U Hosp
- West Virginia University
- WEST VIRGINIA WESLEYAN COLLEGE
- Dermatology
