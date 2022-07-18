Dr. Beth Schrope, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Schrope, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Schrope's Office Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue Suite 821, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st Street Suite 380, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am a cancer survivor for 14 years because of Dr Schrope’s skills as a surgeon, her dedication to her profession and her genuine compassion for a patient. Forever Grateful, Sheila C
About Dr. Beth Schrope, MD
- Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1003885997
Dr. Schrope has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schrope accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schrope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schrope has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schrope on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schrope speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Schrope. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schrope.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schrope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schrope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.