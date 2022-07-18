Overview of Dr. Beth Schrope, MD

Dr. Beth Schrope, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Schrope works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.