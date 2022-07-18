See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Beth Schrope, MD

Oncology
4.9 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Beth Schrope, MD

Dr. Beth Schrope, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Schrope works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Schrope's Office Locations

    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Avenue Suite 821, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown
    51 West 51st Street Suite 380, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Pancreatic Cancer
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Port Placements or Replacements
Pancreatic Cancer
Excision of Stomach Tumor

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Pseudocyst Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Beth Schrope, MD

    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1003885997
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beth Schrope, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schrope has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schrope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schrope works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schrope’s profile.

    Dr. Schrope has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schrope on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Schrope. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schrope.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schrope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schrope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

