Dr. Beth Schulz-Butulis, DO
Overview
Dr. Beth Schulz-Butulis, DO is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Locations
Midtown Dermatology5904 Six Forks Rd Ste 211, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (984) 201-1852Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Family Dermatology5603 Duraleigh Rd Ste 111, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 214-5183
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing team! Great visit! Dr Schulz-Butulis and her staff are thorough, efficient and engaging. Make sure to voice your concerns. Do not leave without getting your questions answered. Show them what concerns you. They will do a thorough job. WELL DONE :D
About Dr. Beth Schulz-Butulis, DO
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1134165830
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Medical Center|Walter Reed AMC/Natl Capitol Consortium
- Brooke AMC Fort Sam|Brooke Army Medical Center
- OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
