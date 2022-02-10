Overview of Dr. Beth Shubin Stein, MD

Dr. Beth Shubin Stein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons 1996 and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Shubin Stein works at Beth Shubin Stein MD in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.