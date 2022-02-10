Dr. Beth Shubin Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shubin Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Shubin Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Beth Shubin Stein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons 1996 and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Beth Shubin Stein MD523 E 72nd St Fl 6, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1752
Hospital for Special Surgery-westchester1133 Westchester Ave, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (914) 821-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I cannot say enough about the extraordinary attention and care I have received from Dr. Shubin-Stein and her staff. Their dedication, attention to detail and care for their patients has been unmatched. Absolutely any concern that I had was addressed and handled, not only in a timely fashion, but my peace of mind was primary. I confidently, and without reservation recommended this office for your orthopedic needs. Dr. Shubin-Stein is well renowned in her field, AND she is a phenomenal woman-personally connecting with her patients. I have been blessed to have been taken care of by everyone at Dr. Shubin-Stein’s office.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1467480004
- Hospital for Special Surgery - New York, New York
- New York Orthopedic Hospital/Columbia University
- Columbia-Presby Hosps
- Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons 1996
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
