Dr. Beth Singer, MD
Overview of Dr. Beth Singer, MD
Dr. Beth Singer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their residency with Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Dr. Singer works at
Dr. Singer's Office Locations
Summit Medical Group1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 769-0100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Summit Medical Group34 Mountain Blvd, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 769-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best doctor Iv ever had. She is extremely friendly and very patient. You can ask her how many question ever you want and she will answer you.very knowledgable and highly recommended. She also has a wonderful staff who are very helpful.
About Dr. Beth Singer, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Frequently Asked Questions
