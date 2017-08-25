Overview of Dr. Beth Sosin, MD

Dr. Beth Sosin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with UMDNJ-R W Johnson Medical School (New Jersey)



Dr. Sosin works at Women First Health Center in West Orange, NJ with other offices in South Orange, NJ and Roseland, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.