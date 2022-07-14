Dr. Beth Sum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Sum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Park Ridge1875 Dempster St Ste 145, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 318-9350
Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Buffalo Grove - McHenry210 McHenry Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 318-9350
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I LOVE THE ENTIRE PRACTICE DR. Sum is great .. Don’t be so quick to judge her she super professional and does her job . I’ve gone to this practice for 12 years have had all of the doctors in that office Handel my care at least twice . Before you judge this office remember one thing they don’t just deal with beautiful pregnancy and Pap smears . The patients before your appointment just found out her Ivf failed or brought their miscarriage in a bag for doctor to check. So if sometimes they can’t express their happiness to see you it’s because they’re trying sometimes trying really hard to not fall apart with sadness and not pass the negativity to others .. I get no one is perfect … but I also understand what doctors and health care providers have to endure and still have and maintain a poker face .
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1780643734
Education & Certifications
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
