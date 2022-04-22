See All Pediatricians in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Beth Trevino, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Beth Trevino, MD

Pediatrics
2.9 (8)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Beth Trevino, MD

Dr. Beth Trevino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.

Dr. Trevino works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Tarrah Bowen, MD
Dr. Tarrah Bowen, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jane Lyons, MD
Dr. Jane Lyons, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Dawn Schwartz, DO
Dr. Dawn Schwartz, DO
4.9 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Trevino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 933-0970
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Pediatrix Developmental Services
    5414 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 250, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-5539
  3. 3
    San Antonio Pediatric Developmental Services
    5430 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 508, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 524-9616

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Ataxia
ADHD and-or ADD
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Ataxia
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Trevino?

    Apr 22, 2022
    Dr. Trevino was great with my autistic son, she sat on the floor with him and actually got him to engage in a conversation. He only does that with people he trusts. Thanks Dr Trevino
    Mrs. Lozano — Apr 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Beth Trevino, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Beth Trevino, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Trevino to family and friends

    Dr. Trevino's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Trevino

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Beth Trevino, MD.

    About Dr. Beth Trevino, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538321088
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Driscoll Children's Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trevino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trevino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Trevino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trevino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trevino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trevino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Beth Trevino, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.