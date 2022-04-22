Dr. Trevino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beth Trevino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Beth Trevino, MD
Dr. Beth Trevino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.
Dr. Trevino works at
Dr. Trevino's Office Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 933-0970MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Pediatrix Developmental Services5414 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 250, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-5539
San Antonio Pediatric Developmental Services5430 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 508, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 524-9616
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trevino was great with my autistic son, she sat on the floor with him and actually got him to engage in a conversation. He only does that with people he trusts. Thanks Dr Trevino
About Dr. Beth Trevino, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children
- Driscoll Children's Hospital
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Pediatrics
Dr. Trevino accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trevino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trevino speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Trevino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trevino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trevino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trevino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.