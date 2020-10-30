Overview of Dr. Beth Valashinas, MD

Dr. Beth Valashinas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center and Lake Granbury Medical Center.



Dr. Valashinas works at Texas Health Care in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.