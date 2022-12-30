See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Beth Weinman, DO

Sports Medicine
4.9 (99)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Beth Weinman, DO

Dr. Beth Weinman, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.

Dr. Weinman works at Center For Advanced Care - Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weinman's Office Locations

    Center For Advanced Care - Froedtert Hospital
    8900 W DOYNE AVE, Milwaukee, WI 53226
(414) 377-5749

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Froedtert Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthEOS
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • The Alliance
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 99 ratings
    Patient Ratings (99)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 30, 2022
    The doctor was professional, personable, and inspired confidence in her abilities. This location is convenient and laid out wonderfully. I hope FMCW continues to provide expanded services in this facility.
    — Dec 30, 2022
    About Dr. Beth Weinman, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356584320
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Residency
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Internship
    • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beth Weinman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weinman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weinman works at Center For Advanced Care - Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Weinman’s profile.

    99 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

