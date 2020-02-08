Overview

Dr. Beth Yegerlehner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.



Dr. Yegerlehner works at Franciscan Physician Network Southport Family Medicine in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Martinsville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.