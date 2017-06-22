Dr. Beth Zavell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zavell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Zavell, MD
Overview
Dr. Beth Zavell, MD is a Dermatologist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology Associates Inc.12780 Roachton Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 872-0777
Primary Care Center7640 Sylvania Ave Ste E, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 872-0777
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Beth Zavell, she is very thorough, kind, caring and professional. Answers all your questions and concerns.
About Dr. Beth Zavell, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1225031933
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zavell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zavell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zavell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zavell has seen patients for Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zavell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zavell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zavell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zavell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zavell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.