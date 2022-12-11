See All Dermatologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Bethanee Schlosser, MD

Dermatology
2.8 (46)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Bethanee Schlosser, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Schlosser works at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 802-9667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Dec 11, 2022
    I saw Dr. Schlosser for many years. I have fair skin and spent too much time in the sun: she was very detailed and spent a lot of time checking my skin. She was knowledgeable and provided advice on other derm problems, too. It appeared NW was pressuring her to cut appointments short. I can not see a dr anywhere...what happened and is practicing somewhere else?
    About Dr. Bethanee Schlosser, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1326260225
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University Hospital
    • Mayo Clinic Hospital
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Dermatology
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.