Dr. Bethanie Hammond, MD is a Breast Radiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Breast Radiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Hammond works at Baptist Health Medical Group Women's Diagnostic Center in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.