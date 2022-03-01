Dr. Bethanie White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bethanie White, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bethanie White, MD
Dr. Bethanie White, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Olympia, WA.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White's Office Locations
Surgical Associates, Olympia WA3610 Ensign Rd NE, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 493-5252Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Providence St Peter Hospital Anticoagulation Clini410 Providence Ln NE, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 493-5252
Surgical Associates, PLLC413 Lilly Rd NE, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 493-5252Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor Regional Health
- Providence Centralia Hospital
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
- Summit Pacific Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She took out my gall bladder in an emergency surgery. She was great!
About Dr. Bethanie White, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1659515211
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White has seen patients for Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.