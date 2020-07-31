Dr. Bethany Bergamo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergamo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bethany Bergamo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bethany Bergamo, MD is a Dermatologist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bergamo works at
Locations
Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology315 19th St SE Ste 200, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 325-9849
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bethany Bergamo, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265452023
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama
- University Medical Center, Greenville, Nc
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
- Dermatology
Dr. Bergamo works at
