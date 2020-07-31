Overview

Dr. Bethany Bergamo, MD is a Dermatologist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bergamo works at Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.