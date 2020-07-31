See All Dermatologists in Hickory, NC
Dr. Bethany Bergamo, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (110)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bethany Bergamo, MD is a Dermatologist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bergamo works at Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology
    Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology
315 19th St SE Ste 200, Hickory, NC 28602
(828) 325-9849

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Catawba Valley Medical Center
  • Frye Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 110 ratings
    Patient Ratings (110)
    5 Star
    (106)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 31, 2020
    Good
    Jul 31, 2020
    About Dr. Bethany Bergamo, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Alabama
    • The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bethany Bergamo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergamo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bergamo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bergamo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bergamo works at Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology in Hickory, NC. View the full address on Dr. Bergamo’s profile.

    Dr. Bergamo has seen patients for Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergamo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    110 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergamo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergamo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergamo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergamo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

