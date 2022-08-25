Dr. Burge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bethany Burge, MD
Overview of Dr. Bethany Burge, MD
Dr. Bethany Burge, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL.
Dr. Burge works at
Dr. Burge's Office Locations
-
1
Rush Thoracic Surgeons - Arlington Heights880 W Central Rd Ste 5000, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 253-6464
-
2
Northwest Community Day Surgery Ctr II LLC675 W Kirchhoff Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-3800
-
3
Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 327-2700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burge?
Very easy to talk to. Thorough, takes time to listen, and explains things well.
About Dr. Bethany Burge, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1205135944
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burge works at
Dr. Burge has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Burge. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.