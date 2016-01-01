Overview of Dr. Bethany Carvajal, MD

Dr. Bethany Carvajal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Carvajal works at Advanced Pediatrics Associates in Aurora, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.