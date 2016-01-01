Dr. Bethany Carvajal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carvajal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bethany Carvajal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Carvajal's Office Locations
Advanced Pediatric Associates - Aurora1300 S Potomac St Ste 156, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 699-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Primary Care Pharmacy301 W 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80204 Directions (303) 602-8340
Hospital Affiliations
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bethany Carvajal, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- University of Colorado
- Pediatrics
