Dr. Bethany Carvajal, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bethany Carvajal, MD

Dr. Bethany Carvajal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Carvajal works at Advanced Pediatrics Associates in Aurora, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carvajal's Office Locations

    Advanced Pediatric Associates - Aurora
    1300 S Potomac St Ste 156, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 699-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Primary Care Pharmacy
    301 W 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 602-8340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parker Adventist Hospital

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Colorado Access
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Bethany Carvajal, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144545997
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
