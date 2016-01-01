Overview

Dr. Bethany Devito, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Devito works at Northwell Health Physician Partners in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.