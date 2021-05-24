Overview of Dr. Bethany Gallagher, MD

Dr. Bethany Gallagher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from FLORIDA INSTITUTE OF ULTRASOUND and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Gallagher works at Vanderbilt Bone & Joint Franklin in Franklin, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.