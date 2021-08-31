Dr. Bethany Hahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bethany Hahn, MD
Overview of Dr. Bethany Hahn, MD
Dr. Bethany Hahn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hahn's Office Locations
- 1 1125 Yard St Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43212 Directions (614) 434-2400
- 2 7450 Hospital Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 434-2400
-
3
Columbus Obstetricians -gynecologists Inc.775 W Broad St Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43222 Directions (614) 434-2400
-
4
Columbus Obstetricians3750 Ridge Mill Dr, Hilliard, OH 43026 Directions (614) 434-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hahn has always been amazing. She has been there through two miscarriages and a a live pregnancy. She just completed my hysterectomy and has been amazing. I travel an hour to see her every time. And I will continue to. She answer all of our questions and makes us feel comfortable and safe when we are concerned. My fiance wasn't so sure about driving an hour at first but once he met her he knew it was the right decision. I've been seeing her for a long time now and won't change my doctor at all. She makes sure your voice is heard.
About Dr. Bethany Hahn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1952564700
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hahn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hahn has seen patients for Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.