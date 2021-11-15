Overview of Dr. Bethany King, MD

Dr. Bethany King, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Concord Hospital- Laconia.



Dr. King works at Kansas Surgical Arts in Wichita, KS with other offices in Gilford, NH and Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.