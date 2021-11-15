See All Otolaryngologists in Wichita, KS
Dr. Bethany King, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bethany King, MD

Dr. Bethany King, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Concord Hospital- Laconia.

Dr. King works at Kansas Surgical Arts in Wichita, KS with other offices in Gilford, NH and Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. King's Office Locations

    Kansas Surgical Arts LLC
    3460 N Ridge Rd Ste 160, Wichita, KS 67205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 722-1333
    Lakes Cosmetic Institute
    14 Maple St, Gilford, NH 03249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 527-8127
    Sono Bello
    10787 Nall Ave Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 601-6489

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Concord Hospital- Laconia

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 15, 2021
    Everyone is so nice and informative
    — Nov 15, 2021
    About Dr. Bethany King, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063621449
    Education & Certifications

    • Glasgold Group Plastic Surgery--Aafprs
    • University of Iowa
    • Mayo Clinic
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bethany King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. King has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

