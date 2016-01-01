Dr. Bethany Pellegrino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pellegrino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bethany Pellegrino, MD
Dr. Bethany Pellegrino, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Grant Memorial Hospital, J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Potomac Valley Hospital and United Hospital Center.
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4855Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grant Memorial Hospital
- J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital
- Potomac Valley Hospital
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- West Virginia University Hosps
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Nephrology
