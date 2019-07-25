Overview

Dr. Bethany Vanderzwaag, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Parkview Lagrange Hospital.



Dr. Vanderzwaag works at Oak Street Health LaSalle Park in South Bend, IN with other offices in Elkhart, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.