Dr. Bethany Vanderzwaag, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Bethany Vanderzwaag, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bethany Vanderzwaag, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Parkview Lagrange Hospital.
Dr. Vanderzwaag works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health LaSalle Park4401 W Western Ave Ste C, South Bend, IN 46619 Directions (877) 572-6414
-
2
Dunlap Occupational Health3421 S MAIN ST, Elkhart, IN 46517 Directions (574) 295-7178
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Parkview Lagrange Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
She is detailed and thorough in her evaluations, and very honest. She truly does care for her patients intimately. I would recommend her to anyone. Male or female.
About Dr. Bethany Vanderzwaag, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1639178650
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanderzwaag has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanderzwaag accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanderzwaag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanderzwaag works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanderzwaag. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderzwaag.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanderzwaag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanderzwaag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.