Dr. Bethel Steindel-Spargo, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bethel Steindel-Spargo, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Steindel-Spargo works at Memorial Division of Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery in Miramar, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Endocrinology
    1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 204, Miramar, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 890-4829
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Endocrinology
    1131 N 35th Ave Ste 200, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5110
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Growth Disorders Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Puberty Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jun 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bethel Steindel-Spargo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1205820743
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chldns Hospital Of Los Anggeles
    Residency
    • Chldns Hospital Of Los Anggeles
    Internship
    • Chldns Hosp Of Los Anggeles
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

