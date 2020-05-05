Overview

Dr. Betina Greer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Greer works at Platinum Providers Medical Group in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.