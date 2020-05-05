Dr. Betina Greer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betina Greer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Betina Greer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Greer works at
Locations
1
Platinum Providers Medical Group6900 Brockton Ave Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 781-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Harold W Jackson DO4646 Brockton Ave Ste 202, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 774-2942
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Greer had big shoes to fill when Dr. Jackson retired. But she did so flawlessly! The practice, like many others were being worked to the max because of Obamacare changes but she took her time to get to know me and my chart and was able to update some of my prescription needs based on the latest research and my areas of concern. She may be busy, but it’s because she’s worth the wait and her staff is great! I have been coming to this office for as long as I can remember and I have no plans on going anywhere else! I love my team and the personalized treatment I receive. Referrals and help with appeals to my insurance have always been dealt with in a timely manner. Absolutely WOULD recommend!
About Dr. Betina Greer, MD
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316924582
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.