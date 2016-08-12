Dr. Betsy Ayers, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betsy Ayers, DMD
Overview
Dr. Betsy Ayers, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Carrollton, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Ayers works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Center of Carrollton409 DIXIE ST, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 834-9682
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayers?
Dr. Ayers and her staff are the best. I was quickly seated and the procedure was painless. Dr. Ayers spent extra time with me to explain what she was doing.
About Dr. Betsy Ayers, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1295942886
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayers works at
163 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.