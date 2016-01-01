Dr. Betsy Blechman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blechman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betsy Blechman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Blechman's Office Locations
Betsy E Blechman, M.d.3831 Hughes Ave Ste 500, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (310) 838-3834
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134225147
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Blechman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blechman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blechman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blechman works at
Dr. Blechman speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Blechman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blechman.
