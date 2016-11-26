See All Podiatrists in Cincinnati, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Betsy Brogan, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Cincinnati, OH
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Betsy Brogan, DPM

Dr. Betsy Brogan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Brogan works at Clifton Footcare Center in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brogan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Betsy Brogan Dpm Inc.
    2925 Vernon Pl Ste 302, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 381-4042
  2. 2
    Winton Hls Medcl. and Health Center Inc.
    1740 Langdon Farm Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 631-7100
  3. 3
    Community Pharmacy
    1019 Linn St, Cincinnati, OH 45203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 233-7100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 26, 2016
    she's very good she's the kind of doctor that will take care of your feet and we'll have you to come back also let you know that if there's a problem to call her no matter what time or Day a holiday she's a good friend she loves to listen to you she gives you good advice her staff the receptionist the nurses a very nice kind respectful helpful joyful lovable the kind of people that the whole wide world needs to see and here from when you first walk through the door they're happy it makes me??
    Mr William Scott Jr in Cincinnati Ohio — Nov 26, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Betsy Brogan, DPM
    About Dr. Betsy Brogan, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851316798
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Betsy Brogan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brogan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brogan works at Clifton Footcare Center in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Brogan’s profile.

    Dr. Brogan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brogan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

