Overview of Dr. Betsy Brogan, DPM

Dr. Betsy Brogan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Brogan works at Clifton Footcare Center in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.