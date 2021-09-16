Dr. Garratt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Betsy Garratt, DO
Dr. Betsy Garratt, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Parma, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
University Hospital Parma Med. Ctr. Neurology6115 Powers Blvd Ste 204, Parma, OH 44129 Directions (440) 743-2128
- Southwest General Health Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Garratt is great. Unbelievable are some of these reviews!! Doctors aren’t doctors bc of their personalities…. You shouldn’t be looking for a ‘personality’ these days for your healthcare. You should be looking for the doctors who got A’s in school- not those who got by on lots of charm. It’s rare to find both. Dr. Garratt is honest, straight to the point, and tuned into patient’s medical needs. She is not interested in over-medicating, which many doctors nowadays are. If you are looking for a great neurologist, I highly recommend her.
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1144545864
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Garratt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garratt has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garratt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Garratt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garratt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garratt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garratt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.