Overview

Dr. Betsy George, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie.



Dr. George works at Baylor Scott & White Cardiology Consultants in Waxahachie, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.