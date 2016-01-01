Dr. Betsy Rogers, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betsy Rogers, DDS
Dr. Betsy Rogers, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Springfield, MO.
The Smile Spot Springfield Dentistry for Kids & Orthodontics1324 E Montclair St, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 222-3596Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Pediatric Dentistry
- English
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
