See All Psychiatrists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Betsy Rosiek, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Betsy Rosiek, MD

Psychiatry
4.1 (11)
Map Pin Small Indianapolis, IN
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Betsy Rosiek, MD

Dr. Betsy Rosiek, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Carmel, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.

Dr. Rosiek works at Franciscan Physician Network Psychiatric Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Rosiek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Physician Network Psychiatric Specialists Indianapolis
    5230 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 300, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 781-4588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Carmel
  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Mooresville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Schizophrenia
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Rosiek?

Sep 14, 2019
Extremely competent. I don't agree with Aspires New Business Model which puts everyone in the same 'basket' so to speak.
Indianapolis, IN — Sep 14, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Betsy Rosiek, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Betsy Rosiek, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rosiek to family and friends

Dr. Rosiek's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Rosiek

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Betsy Rosiek, MD.

About Dr. Betsy Rosiek, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1053319095
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Residency
Medical Education
  • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Betsy Rosiek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosiek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rosiek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rosiek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rosiek works at Franciscan Physician Network Psychiatric Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Rosiek’s profile.

Dr. Rosiek has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosiek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosiek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosiek.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosiek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosiek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Betsy Rosiek, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.