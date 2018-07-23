Dr. Sherry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Betsy Sherry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Betsy Sherry, MD
Dr. Betsy Sherry, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Sherry's Office Locations
Neurology & Rehabilitation PC300 Mount Auburn St Ste 316, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 868-0880
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just saw Dr. Sherry again (July 2018) after 7 years of absence. She was the one who put me on a VPAP machine for obstructive sleep apnea and it was the perfect prescription as it it works well for me. I saw her again for a new machine. Getting an appointment was easy and the wait was short. Again Dr. Sherry was very pleasant and called the sleep study center herself to put an appointment for me, for a new sleep study. I would highly recommend her to friends and family.
About Dr. Betsy Sherry, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherry accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherry has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Sleep-Related Leg Cramp and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sherry speaks French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.