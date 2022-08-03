Dr. Betsy Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betsy Taylor, MD
Overview of Dr. Betsy Taylor, MD
Dr. Betsy Taylor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
-
1
Univ. of New Mexico Hospital2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-2245
- 2 801 Encino Pl NE Ste E1, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-2245
-
3
University of New Mexico Ems Consortium1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-2245
-
4
Tricore Reference Laboratories4808 McMahon Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 272-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
Dr. Taylor is an extremely talented surgeon who will validate your feelings and assure you that you have choices about your reproductive health. Dr. Taylor provides exemplary care to her patients and brings 20+ years of experience to the room. Dr. Taylor is so compassionate and supportive, I cannot speak highly enough about her and her team.
About Dr. Betsy Taylor, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1629076997
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.