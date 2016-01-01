Overview of Dr. Betsy Varghese, MD

Dr. Betsy Varghese, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT SZENT-GYORGYI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Varghese works at Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center in Jamaica, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Administrative Physical and Influenza (Flu) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.