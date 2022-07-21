Dr. Betsy Weisz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betsy Weisz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Betsy Weisz, MD
Dr. Betsy Weisz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Albany Med Coll|Albany Medical College and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Weisz works at
Dr. Weisz's Office Locations
Oak Tree Pediatrics and More2125 E Thousand Oaks Blvd Ste B1, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 Directions (805) 360-6323
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been seeing her for my 3 kids for 10 years, she’s wonderful, knowledgeable, straight forward, and I always leave the appointments feeling heard and that my kids are getting the best care
About Dr. Betsy Weisz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508838749
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital
- Children's Hospital|Chldns Hospital Los Angeles
- Albany Med Coll|Albany Medical College
