Dr. Bett Eng, MD
Overview of Dr. Bett Eng, MD
Dr. Bett Eng, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Eng's Office Locations
Arthritis Treatment Ceneter23441 Madison St Ste 340, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 378-3541
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bett Eng, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1861408742
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eng has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Eng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eng.
