Dr. Bettaiah Gowda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gowda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bettaiah Gowda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bettaiah Gowda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Davenport, IA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street, Trinity Rock Island and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf.
Dr. Gowda works at
Locations
-
1
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings5041 Utica Ridge Rd Ste 100, Davenport, IA 52807 Directions (563) 359-9696
-
2
Mississippi Valley Surgery Center3400 Dexter Ct Ste 200, Davenport, IA 52807 Directions (949) 852-3400
-
3
Quad City Endoscopy4340 7th St, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 277-9220
-
4
Resolve Healthcare LLC545 Valley View Dr, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 277-9220
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
- Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street
- Trinity Rock Island
- UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gowda?
Excellent physician!
About Dr. Bettaiah Gowda, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1962491225
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gowda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gowda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gowda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gowda works at
Dr. Gowda has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gowda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gowda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gowda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gowda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gowda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.