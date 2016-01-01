Overview of Dr. Bettina Chrysofakis-Baiduc, MD

Dr. Bettina Chrysofakis-Baiduc, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY HANNOVER and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc works at Valley Skilled Nursing Facility in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.