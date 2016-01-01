See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Bettina Chrysofakis-Baiduc, MD

Geriatric Medicine
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bettina Chrysofakis-Baiduc, MD

Dr. Bettina Chrysofakis-Baiduc, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY HANNOVER and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc works at Valley Skilled Nursing Facility in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Skilled Nursing Facility
    2120 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness

Treatment frequency



Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Ataxia
Back Pain
Dysphagia
Geriatric Assessment
Heart Disease
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Urinary Incontinence
Vaccination
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bedsores
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sleep Apnea
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Centene
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Western Health Advantage

    About Dr. Bettina Chrysofakis-Baiduc, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1265724546
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY HANNOVER
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital
    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bettina Chrysofakis-Baiduc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc works at Valley Skilled Nursing Facility in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc’s profile.

    Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

