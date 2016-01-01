Dr. Bettina Chrysofakis-Baiduc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bettina Chrysofakis-Baiduc, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bettina Chrysofakis-Baiduc, MD
Dr. Bettina Chrysofakis-Baiduc, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY HANNOVER and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc works at
Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc's Office Locations
-
1
Valley Skilled Nursing Facility2120 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Centene
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc?
About Dr. Bettina Chrysofakis-Baiduc, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1265724546
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY HANNOVER
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc works at
Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chrysofakis-Baiduc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.