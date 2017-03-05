Overview of Dr. Bettina Harner, MD

Dr. Bettina Harner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora and Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Harner works at Sutter Gould Medical Group in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.